Victoria Beckham was named as one of three fashion designers with the least racially diverse shows at New York Fashion Week.

The Fashion Spot’s diversity report has shown that the Spring 2018 shows were the most racially diverse in recent history, with non-white models making up 36.9% of castings.

However three brands were called out for bringing down this percentage: Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s brand The Row, New York-based label A Détacher and the UK’s Victoria Beckham.

“Victoria Beckham failed to adequately represent women of colour, casting only five non-white models in her 31-strong lineup (in other words, 16%),” the report states.