    22/09/2017 16:42 BST

    Victoria Beckham Criticised For Casting Just Five Non-White Models At New York Fashion Week Show

    This isn't the first time VB's choice of models has been called into question.

    Victoria Beckham was named as one of three fashion designers with the least racially diverse shows at New York Fashion Week.

    The Fashion Spot’s diversity report has shown that the Spring 2018 shows were the most racially diverse in recent history, with non-white models making up 36.9% of castings.

    However three brands were called out for bringing down this percentage: Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s brand The Row, New York-based label A Détacher and the UK’s Victoria Beckham.

    “Victoria Beckham failed to adequately represent women of colour, casting only five non-white models in her 31-strong lineup (in other words, 16%),” the report states.

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    Beckham is no stranger to criticism over her model casting.

    In 2015, journalist Piers Morgan was among those bemoaning the fact Beckham’s models were all “painfully thin”.

    Two months later Beckham responded to the backlash, telling The Telegraph:

    “They’re young, they’re thin, but that doesn’t mean they’re ill. 

    “Our casting director spoke to the [model] agencies, and we know that all our girls are healthy.

    “People are mean on social media, whoever you are. It’s a shame people have to be that way,”

    EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ via Getty Images
    Models walk the runway for the Victoria Beckham SS18 show during New York Fashion Week on 10 September 2017 

    HuffPost UK has contacted Beckham for comment on the latest criticism and will update this piece upon her response.

