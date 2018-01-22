Victoria Beckham Shared What Six-Year-Old Harper Got Up To On Snow Day

Victoria Beckham has shared an adorable video of her six-year-old daughter Harper making snow angels in London over the weekend.
The 43-year-old filmed her daughter at their family home in Notting Hill, London, on Sunday, after the capital experienced unexpected snowfall and the coldest night in two years.
In the short video shared with her 18.5 million Instagram followers, Beckham asks: “What are you doing?”
The snow might not have settled, but clearly keen to make the most of it, Harper replies: “I’m doing a snow angel.”
“And that’s what having a good time is, doing a snow angel while it is snowing. Great!”
The mother-of-four added her own caption: “Kisses from a little snow angel.”
The post had many positive comments, calling it “beautiful” and “hilarious”.
Lots of commentators were also shocked at how old Harper seems, Erica said: “No way that’s her daughter?!?! But she was just a baby not long ago!”
Beckham regularly shares pictures of her four children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, with hashtags like “tired mummy” and comments like “we are so proud of you”.