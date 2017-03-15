Ever wondered what really goes on behind a Victoria’s Secret photoshoot?
Thanks to the Angels’ recent sneak peeks posted on Instagram on Tuesday 14 March, fans of the models have been given an insight like no other as they posed on a beach in Miami.
As part of the lingerie brand’s latest campaign, the Angels were wearing all white lacy underwear and looked incredible (obvz).
Elsa Hosk posted a snap with other models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver looking uh-mazing.
Newcomer Romee Strijd also shared a photo with the caption: “Miami vibes”.
From Taylor Hill and Lais Ribeiro to Sara Sampaio, all of the Angels seemed to be enjoying the sun’s rays in their Instagram shares.
Hill posed on the sand with fellow Angel Strijd, posting the pic for fans, saying: “Rain to sun”.
Stella Maxwell celebrated the shoot’s end with a photo captioned: “Wrapped”.
The brand announced just last year that they’d no longer be designing swimwear.
There may currently be a blizzard in the northeast of the USA but the sunshine state just got a little hotter.