    15/03/2017 11:50 GMT

    Victoria's Secret Angels Post Instagram Snaps To Show What Happens Behind The Scenes At A Photoshoot

    All night, on the beach 'til the break of dawn, welcome to Miami 🎼 🌴

    Ever wondered what really goes on behind a Victoria’s Secret photoshoot?

    Thanks to the Angels’ recent sneak peeks posted on Instagram on Tuesday 14 March, fans of the models have been given an insight like no other as they posed on a beach in Miami

    As part of the lingerie brand’s latest campaign, the Angels were wearing all white lacy underwear and looked incredible (obvz).  

    Elsa Hosk posted a snap with other models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver looking uh-mazing. 

    🍒🍒🍒

    A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

    Newcomer Romee Strijd also shared a photo with the caption: “Miami vibes”.

    Miami vibes 🌞🌴

    A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

    From Taylor Hill and Lais Ribeiro to Sara Sampaio, all of the Angels seemed to be enjoying the sun’s rays in their Instagram shares. 

    Hill posed on the sand with fellow Angel Strijd, posting the pic for fans, saying: “Rain to sun”. 

    Rain to sun ☀️ @romeestrijd

    A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

    Stella Maxwell celebrated the shoot’s end with a photo captioned: “Wrapped”. 

    Wrapped @victoriassecret 💛✨💛✨📷 @elizabethsulcer

    A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

    The brand announced just last year that they’d no longer be designing swimwear.

    There may currently be a blizzard in the northeast of the USA but the sunshine state just got a little hotter.  

    That miami☀️

    A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

    Always a good day with this one💙 @josephineskriver / 📸 @jeromeduran

    A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

    With my sexy girl on set (and Ed) working in Miami 🌟🌸

    A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

    🌊🌞 miamiiiiii

    A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

