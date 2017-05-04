Finding ‘the dress’ can be stressful for many a bride-to-be, but finding suitable dresses for 10 bridesmaids too seems like a whole world of pain.

But Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ana Beatriz Barros, achieved just that last year when she married businessman Karim El Chiaty on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The Brazilian model’s bridal party included her fellow model friends Alessandra Ambrosio, Fernanda Motta and Isabeli Fontana.

Barros has admitted that having so many bridesmaids was indeed a bit testing:

“Oh, they [the dresses] were a bit of a nightmare!,” the Barros told Hello! Fashion Magazine.

“They all wanted something different to wear; one would say, ‘I don’t look good in pink’ then another would say, ‘I don’t like the style of this or that’.”