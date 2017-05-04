All Sections
    04/05/2017 12:38 BST

    Victoria's Secret Angel Ana Beatriz Barros Discusses Having 10 Model Bridesmaids

    So. Much. Hairspray. 😳

    Finding ‘the dress’ can be stressful for many a bride-to-be, but finding suitable dresses for 10 bridesmaids too seems like a whole world of pain. 

    But Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ana Beatriz Barros, achieved just that last year when she married businessman Karim El Chiaty on the Greek island of Mykonos

    The Brazilian model’s bridal party included her fellow model friends Alessandra Ambrosio, Fernanda Motta and Isabeli Fontana

    Barros has admitted that having so many bridesmaids was indeed a bit testing: 

    “Oh, they [the dresses] were a bit of a nightmare!,” the Barros told Hello! Fashion Magazine

    “They all wanted something different to wear; one would say, ‘I don’t look good in pink’ then another would say, ‘I don’t like the style of this or that’.” 

    Happiness @cassia_lara @remaciel11 @alessandraambrosio

    A post shared by Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty (@anabeatrizbarrosofficial) on

    But, in the end, all 10 bridesmaids wore a dusty pink shade in an array of styles.

    Barros - who’s walked the runway for Christian Dior and Gucci - wore custom-made Valentino and changed into three other dresses throughout the three-day ceremony, which took place in July 2016. 

    The extension of our love! Thank you guys for sharing this unforgettable moment with us ❤️❤️❤️ #mykarana Photo by @jeromeduran

    A post shared by Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty (@anabeatrizbarrosofficial) on

    Melhor dia da minha vida 👰🏼 Best day of my life 👰🏼 #JustMarried #mykarana @alebyalessandra

    A post shared by Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty (@anabeatrizbarrosofficial) on

    LOVE IS THE ANSWER ❤️❤️❤️ @alessandraambrosio @isabelifontana 📷 @jeromeduran

    A post shared by Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty (@anabeatrizbarrosofficial) on

    Backstage At The 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Conversations