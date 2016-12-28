This Is How All The Victoria's Secret Models Spent Christmas Day

If Victoria’s Secret models have a party and Taylor Swift isn’t there, is it even a party at all?
Although the pop star was noticeably absent from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she did make sure to get involved in some festive photo ops on Christmas Eve with her supermodel BFF of the moment..
But the festive period wasn’t all one big Swift-mas. Check out how every single VS Angel spent the holiday (well, those who documented it on Instagram) - from family-filled celebrations at home, to holidays in super swanky locations we can only dream of visiting.
Lily Aldridge
With husband Caleb Followill and four-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl... oh, and Taylor Swift, naturally.
Adriana Lima
With friends and family at the Barraca do Lôro resort in Brazil.
Alessandra Ambrosio
With her family - including eight-year-old daughter Anja and four-year-old son Noah (pictured above) - in her hometown of Erechim, Brazil.
Taylor Hill
Skiing at the Winter Park Resort in Colorado with her family.
Candice Swanepoel
With two-month old son Anacã and fiancé, Hermann Nicoli.
Jasmine Tookes
In her hometown of Huntington Beach, California, with her family (who gave her framed photos of the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show).
Josephine Skriver
At her family home in Denmark with a home-grown Christmas tree, little brother Olivier (pictured above) and boyfriend Alexander DeLeonand.
Behati Prinsloo
With husband Adam Levine and three-month old daughter Dusty Rose.
Elsa Hosk
On a plane home from Paris. “Dreaming I’m on Santa’s sleigh instead of an airplane,” she captioned the above snap.
Martha Hunt
With her family in her hometown of North Carolina.
Romee Strijd
In her native Netherlands (where it’s currently under 5 degrees, brrr).
Sara Sampaio
In her hometown of Porto, Portugal with family, including her father and dog Luigi (pictured above).