    STYLE

    The Victoria's Secret Shanghai Show Photos Have Landed And The Costumes Are Divine

    Stuh-ning.

    20/11/2017 14:41 GMT

    The Victoria’s Secret Angels and squad descended upon Shanghai in total fashion glory on 20 November 2017.

    The hotly anticipated show did not disappoint, with live performances, exclusive collaborations and more models of colour than ever before. 

    Not to mention this year’s creations sizzled with the staple inclusion of the Angel wings, as well as the stunning $2 million Champagne Night Fantasy bra

    Scroll down to get the highlights. 

    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret

    The VS catwalk also featured performances from singers Miguel, Harry Styles and Katy Perry.

    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret

    A new addition to the catwalk added extra drama and style to the event. 

    For the first time, Victoria’s Secret partnered with Olivier Rousteing and the results of the collaboration made an appearance on the runway.

    The Balmain X VS capsule collection featured the designer’s fierce cuts. 

    A post shared by BALMAIN (@balmain) on

    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret

    Fans were also treated to backstage snippets of the models before show via social media.  

    VS Backstage 2017
    Victorias secret
    Victorias Secret

    And the ladies nailed it come show time, with the usual favourites Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio leading the pack. 

    Victorias Secret
    Victorias Secret

    There were some welcome new faces too. 

    Victorias Secret

    The Victoria’s Secret catwalk show will broadcast on Tuesday 28 November on CBS, but UK fans can catch it on Wednesday 29 November on HayU. 

