The Victoria's Secret Shanghai Show Photos Have Landed And The Costumes Are Divine

The Victoria’s Secret Angels and squad descended upon Shanghai in total fashion glory on 20 November 2017.
The hotly anticipated show did not disappoint, with live performances, exclusive collaborations and more models of colour than ever before.
Not to mention this year’s creations sizzled with the staple inclusion of the Angel wings, as well as the stunning $2 million Champagne Night Fantasy bra.
Scroll down to get the highlights.
The VS catwalk also featured performances from singers Miguel, Harry Styles and Katy Perry.
A new addition to the catwalk added extra drama and style to the event.
For the first time, Victoria’s Secret partnered with Olivier Rousteing and the results of the collaboration made an appearance on the runway.
The Balmain X VS capsule collection featured the designer’s fierce cuts.
Fans were also treated to backstage snippets of the models before show via social media.
And the ladies nailed it come show time, with the usual favourites Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio leading the pack.
There were some welcome new faces too.
The Victoria’s Secret catwalk show will broadcast on Tuesday 28 November on CBS, but UK fans can catch it on Wednesday 29 November on HayU.