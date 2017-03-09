The debate about whether violent video games make people aggressive has raged since the dawn of gaming itself.

But with first-person shooters becoming more realistic, it’s an issue that has never been more relevant.

Now, a new study suggests that long-term playing of violent games doesn’t make people more aggressive, or blunt their ability to empathise.

If that comes as a surprise, you’re in good company. Even the researchers behind the study said the results were contrary to their original hypothesis.

That may be partly because previous research has shown that people who play violent games are emotionally desensitised and more aggressive.