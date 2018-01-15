Virgin Trains will once again stock the Daily Mail after Richard Branson revealed he was “not aware” of the controversial decision to remove them.

The train company announced last week that it would no longer carry copies of the tabloid on its west coast route, saying the paper “is not compatible with the VT brand and our beliefs”.

The move sparked a scathing response from the Daily Mail, who called the decision “disgraceful” and an “attack on free speech”.

But in a blog post on Monday morning, billionaire entrepreneur Branson said that Virgin Train teams had been instructed to restock the Daily Mail, adding that company’s sales policy “should not single out individual media titles”.