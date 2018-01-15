Vogue has dropped Industry giants Mario Testino and Bruce Weber, after the photographers were accused of sexual exploitation.

The accusations come from 28 former and current models who’d worked with the photographers.

Lawyers for Testino, who is known for photographing the royal family, tried to discredit their accounts, according to PA, while Weber denied the claims to The New York Times, whose investigative report detailed a string of allegations.

Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast, said the fashion magazine (along with other Condé Nast titles), would not be working with either photographer for the foreseeable future.

In a statement issued by Vogue, Wintour confessed the allegations were “hard to hear and heartbreaking to confront,” as she was on friendly terms with both men.