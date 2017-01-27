Following Alexandra Shulman’s announcement that she was stepping down as editor-in-chief of British Vogue, have you found yourself pondering: “Could it finally be my time?”
Well, now you can find out if you have what it takes to edit the most iconic fashion title of all time, as Condé Nast has advertised the position of Vogue editor on journalism and pr careers site Gorkana.
“It is much more than a magazine editorship,” the advert explains. “The role requires someone with a creative, ideas-led focus – an intimate understanding of the brand’s voice.”
The job specification includes a list of talents necessary to step into Shulman’s hallowed shoes, including:
* An intimate understanding of fashion.
* A journalist’s instinct.
* A strong visual sense.
* An appreciation of design.
* Imagination.
* A relentless curiosity about the new and the different.
* An excitement about the possibilities presented by new digital platforms.
* An ability and appetite to source and manage creative talent across different parts of the business.
You will need to be able to “provide the leadership and vision for the Vogue brand”, have “access to the industries that Vogue covers – and intuitively understand what is, and what is not, a Vogue story”.
Plus you will need to be able to apply “rigorous quality control” to hire the right talent to join the team, at every level.
Key duties the new Vogue editor will be expected to undertake include:
* Responsibility for all editorial output. To generate, harness and edit ideas across all platforms. These include the magazine, supplements, events, digital channels, video, social media and podcasts.
* Manage and motivate a highly talented team.
* Ensure that all output maintains the strict publishing schedule, to budget.
* Work closely with the Publishing Director on multi-platform client funded projects.
*To be an ambassador for Vogue at events in Britain and overseas.
* An ability to represent Vogue internally, to advertisers, on stage, through other media channels, and to the network of designers, artists, business people and influencers who form the brand’s core constituency.
* An entrepreneurial mind-set, focused on extending the Vogue brand into new formats and events.
The salary is dependent on experience and applications need to be in before 26 February.
Shulman lasted 25 years at Vogue, so this really is the chance of a lifetime.
You can apply through Gorkana here.