Following Alexandra Shulman’s announcement that she was stepping down as editor-in-chief of British Vogue, have you found yourself pondering: “Could it finally be my time?”

Well, now you can find out if you have what it takes to edit the most iconic fashion title of all time, as Condé Nast has advertised the position of Vogue editor on journalism and pr careers site Gorkana.

“It is much more than a magazine editorship,” the advert explains. “The role requires someone with a creative, ideas-led focus – an intimate understanding of the brand’s voice.”