'Walk-On Girls' Should Be Banned Across All Sports, Says Women's Sport Trust

The Women’s Sport Trust has called for the end of female models across the world of sport, following the landmark decision to ban “walk-on girls” in darts. On Saturday, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) confirmed women will no longer escort male players to the stage after talks with broadcasters. A leading voice campaigning for gender equality in sport, The Women’s Sport Trust, has now called on other sports to follow suit. In a statement given to HuffPost UK the body said it supports the PDC’s decision, but would now like to “encourage other sports such as motor racing, boxing and cycling to follow their example”. Many on Twitter have also called on a banning of female models employed in this way across sport, although the darts ban isn’t without its critics. Some have accused the PDC of “political correctness gone mad” and putting women out of work.

Jordan Mansfield via Getty Images

The Women’s Sport Trust says it’s issue with the use of models in sport as “walk-on girls, grid girls and ring girls is the message it gives about how women are valued in society”. “Sporting viewers are expected to admire the successful, talented, strong men taking part in competition, with the role of women purely based on their physical appearance,” the statement reads. “Women are being positioned as an embellishment to a sport, rather than having the opportunity to enjoy the same level of funding and media exposure as men. “Sport mirrors and magnifies society. If we depict women in sport in a way that reinforces a narrow stereotype, we add to the pressure young girls in particular feel to look and act a certain way. If we depict women in a central, powerful and sporting role, we create a positive, modern and accurate image to inspire others.” Others on Twitter have also pointed to Formula 1 and cycling to scrap their current use of female models, with many citing the Tour de France as a competition with unnecessary hostesses.

Excellent. When will cycling & formula 1 stop objectification of women too? #enoughisenough@F1 Darts: PDC to scrap walk-on girls after broadcaster talks https://t.co/MYGjkOAJQ6 — Ann Seal (@ann_seal) January 27, 2018

Darts: PDC to scrap walk-on girls after broadcaster talks. Come on Formula 1 and Tour de France. This is long overdue https://t.co/81vz46zfQw — Vikki Green (@bimblyno1) January 27, 2018