Thousands of residents across the capital woke on Monday to find they were still without water, as engineers rushed to fix burst pipes and leaks following last week’s extreme weather. Some schools in London have been forced to close today after water companies said they were witnessing “exceptionally high levels of demand”. At the peak of the disruption, 20,000 homes were without water on Sunday.

PA Wire/PA Images Thames Water workers help distribute bottled water, at a bottled water station in Hampstead, north London.

Households across London and the South East are being asked to use as little water as possible. Residents have started to share stories of misery as they remain unable to flush toilets and shower in their own homes. Rebecca Hill, who lives in Harringay, has been without water for four days.

@thameswater day 4 of no water! Still no updates, and no replies. We’re having to fill the toilet with bottled water we’ve purchased as #n8 doesn’t seem to be being covered in your help. Day 4!!! I’m sure this lack of service will be reflected in our bill? — Rebecca Hill (@RebeccaCHill) March 5, 2018

She said she was told on Friday that the problem was due to internal plumbing, but after speaking to neighbours she realised it was part of a much wider problem. “On Saturday and Sunday we had no water whatsoever. So we can’t use the toilet, we can’t wash our hands, we can’t have drinking water, we can’t wash,” the 27-year-old told HuffPost UK. “Everyone is struggling. We’re quite lucky because we’ve got friends nearby where we can go and use their shower but there are elderly people living on our road who might not have that availability.” She added: “There are people who are on their fourth day of not being able to use the loo or wash their hands, and I think that is incredibly unhygienic.”

@BBCBreakfast @thameswater we've been without hot and secondary water for three days as tw deliberately reduced water pressure so at least 5 blocks of flats in Rotherhithe have no water unsanitary, unhealthy conditions no hot water, no shower no toilet can be flushed — Julie (@EylesJE) March 5, 2018

Exactly... and in believing water would be back by morning, I finished off my last bottle last night! I woken up and can’t even brush my teeth! 😫 I can’t believe at 5:30am they said it was fixed what lies — Sam Roberts (@bubblejam) March 5, 2018

Exactly. I have a car (I’m in NW3) but I had to get for my neighbour who is disabled. Then I went to ask my next door neighbours as they have no car, but they had bought some. I had to tell other neighbours as not on social media etc. Is yours on now? — Mad Dog Lady (@Kayleidogyn) March 5, 2018

Carol Ferrary lives in Chigwell in a block of flats and has been without water since Friday. “On Friday we had no water and we had to use our reserve tanks on the roof,” she told HuffPost UK. “On Saturday there was no water in any tap, we couldn’t flush the toilet and it’s exactly the same today.” Ferrary said that she is particularly concerned about the elderly people living in her bock of flats and said that water should be delivered to those unable to collect from the distribution centres. “I’m the youngest and there’s people in their 80s and 90s and a lot of disabled people and we need water delivered because they can’t get out,” she added.

@thameswater also Thames Water, no water since late on Friday so all of my fellow elderly occupants in the block of flats I live in are suffering. No back up plan to deliver bottled water. Told to drink milk or juice. Interactive map not updated for three days. — carol ferrary (@carolmichael) March 5, 2018

In a joint statement, Thames Water, South East Water, Southern Water and Affinity Water asked customers not to use water “for anything that isn’t essential”, and where possible “take short showers rather than baths, do not leave taps running unnecessarily and only run washing machines and dish washers when you have a full load”. Distribution sites, including schools, have been set up across London for residents to collect bottled water. The Midlands, Wales and Scotland were also affected. Donna Wright, who was queuing for water in Streatham, told Sky News: “No one’s got any water and I’ve gone and coloured my hair and I can’t rinse it out. “You can’t flush the toilet, you can’t get a bath, it’s really quite uncomfortable.”

If you’re collecting bottled water from any of our alternative water sites, you can be sure it’s passed all of our quality tests so is the same quality as our water and is safe for you to give to young babies. pic.twitter.com/2yZloYUigG — Thames Water (@thameswater) March 5, 2018

Water update - please share:

- Discussions took place overnight and @thameswater have agreed to use Ravenstone School as a bottle site from 9am today.

- Some homes have supply back but many still don’t.

- I’ve spoken to hospitals and care homes, they’re being resupplied. — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) March 5, 2018

@thameswater will be providing bottled water for residents affected by pressure issues. A bottle drop will be set up at Ravenstone Primary School from 9am. If you have a vulnerable neighbour please check on them. — Wandsworth Council (@wandbc) March 5, 2018

Some schools in the capital have said they will be closed today because they cannot guarantee running water.

Some local schools closed today due to #nowater: Dunraven, Hitherfield and Sunnyhill all affected and closed. So @thameswater beats the 'Beast from the East' for disruption. A sorry record indeed. — Malcolm Clark (@MalcolmClark77) March 5, 2018

Due to this ongoing issue, we will have to be closed tomorrow, Mon 5 March. Very sorry for such short notice. We’d hoped things would have been resolved by now. No water on either site means we can’t open the school. We will update families when we can. https://t.co/5y7g0H3U2S — Dunraven (@Dunraven_School) March 4, 2018

Customers are also urged to check their pipes for bursts and to call a plumber if necessary.

Alongside @sewateruk @AffinityWater and @SouthernWater we're all asking customers who have water, to use as little as possible this morning (1/2) — Thames Water (@thameswater) March 5, 2018