All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    18/09/2017 10:46 BST | Updated 18/09/2017 12:13 BST

    Wayne Rooney Ordered To Perform 100 Hours Of Unpaid Work After Pleading Guilty To Drink-Driving

    He has also been banned from driving for two years.

    Phil Noble / Reuters
    Wayne Rooney arriving at Stockport Magistrates Court this morning 

    Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to drink driving. 

    The former England captain was charged after being stopped by police while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1. 

    The car belonged to a woman Rooney had met in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on a night out. 

    The 31-year-old Everton striker told the Press Association what he did was “completely wrong”. 

    “Following today’s court hearing I want to publicly apologise for my unbelievable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit,” he said. 

    “I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career. 

    “Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.” 

    A conviction for drink-driving can result in a six month prison sentence, an unlimited fine or a driving ban. 

    MORE:crimewayne rooneyDrunk Driving