Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to drink driving.

The former England captain was charged after being stopped by police while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

The car belonged to a woman Rooney had met in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on a night out.

The 31-year-old Everton striker told the Press Association what he did was “completely wrong”.

“Following today’s court hearing I want to publicly apologise for my unbelievable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit,” he said.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

“Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.”

A conviction for drink-driving can result in a six month prison sentence, an unlimited fine or a driving ban.