9 Small Things to Help You De-stress After A Busy Day At Work

We are all familiar with long days at work - deadlines missed, bosses made angry, a disappointing lunch, and then to top it all off you can’t even get a seat on the train.

So it is essential that we all keep a go-to reserve of activities that can instantly make us feel de-stressed and ensure that we are making the most of our time away from the office.

In celebration of Stress Awareness Month (April) we have got together nine things you can try this evening if you have had a stressful day.

1. Turn off your devices.