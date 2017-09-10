“There’s been a lot of joy in this room over the years, including the night of 22 May, right up until the terrorist attack.

“These last four months have been incredibly painful,” he continued.

“Horrendous is putting it mildly. But that’s why you’re here - because we can’t let terrorists win.

“And I know the memories of that night will stay with us for a very long time but we’ve got to remember the good times and let them outweigh the bad.”