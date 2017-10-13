Weatherman Michael Fish, who in 1987 failed to predict one of the UK’s most catastrophic cyclones, has said he would love to have a storm named after him. The retired BBC forecaster famously told viewers not to worry hours before one of Britain’s worst weather events in living memory, which left 18 people dead and caused around £1 billion of damage. Speaking ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987, the most destructive since 1703, he said: “I would love to have a storm named after me.”

#30yearsago people were woken by the #greatstorm, How would we forecast and communicate about a similar weather event today? pic.twitter.com/SjS4CRVpwr — Met Office (@metoffice) October 11, 2017

Shortly before hurricane-force winds battered the south of England in 1987, Fish told viewers: “Earlier on today apparently a lady rang the BBC and said she heard that there was a hurricane on the way. “Well, don’t worry if you’re watching, there isn’t.” The incident has achieved such notoriety that it featured in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Fish, 73, of West London, has since said that the woman caller never existed and that it is one of a number of “myths” surrounding the incident.

PA Images via Getty Images Weatherman Michael Fish, pictured during his first television appearance 20 years ago, says he would like a storm named after him

“It’s a myth that we didn’t know it was coming, that there was a no mention of high winds, that I was the only one that got it wrong, the woman that rang the BBC - there wasn’t a woman at all actually - and that it was a hurricane,” he said. “It (the woman caller) was one of those things that slipped out at the time but unfortunately there was no truth in it.” He said his “unfortunate remark” led to him being blamed for missing the cyclone but that he now views the incident in a positive way. “At the time it was pretty horrendous and the press were relentless but as time went on it turned from a disaster to something that was quite something to be proud of.

PA The storm resulted in 18 deaths and caused £1 billion of damage

“And when I saw my clip being used on the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games then I thought ‘I’ve come, that’s it - I’m now world famous with 18 billion people watching my forecast’.” Fish, who will feature in a BBC documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of the storm, said “you can never be certain” with the weather but that advances in technology make it unlikely that such a serious cyclone would be missed in the future. “I don’t think we would miss a storm like this if it happened again,” he added. He said that weather warning systems have also improved drastically since the 1980s, including the Met Office scheme of naming serious storms.

Things have changed in 30 years. Find out why we are better prepared for the next #greatstorm https://t.co/jtef3xk4rI pic.twitter.com/QyYIeRnUrR — Met Office (@metoffice) October 11, 2017