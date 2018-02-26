The Weinstein Company To Declare Bankruptcy

The news was revealed by various US outlets on Sunday (25 February) night, with Variety reporting that the board sent a letter declaring their intentions to investors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, who were part of the bid group attempting to buy the company.

“Based on the events of the past week, however, we must conclude that your plan to buy this company was illusory and would only leave this Company hobbling toward its demise to the detriment of all constituents,” the letter read (via Variety). “Despite your previous statements, it is simply impossible to avoid the conclusion that you have no intention to sign an agreement – much less to close one – and no desire to save valuable assets and jobs.

“That is regrettable, but not in our power to change. While we deeply regret that your actions have led to this unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, we will now pursue the Board’s only viable option to maximize the Company’s remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process.”

In November, it was reported that the company’s debt exceeded $520million and Variety reports that the board had been hoping the sale would recoup $500million.