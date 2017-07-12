Ever worried that you’re watching your life slip away before your eyes as you spit into the sink for the second time that day? Yeah, us neither.

But the creators of the world’s first totally automated toothbrush are worried that we could all be doing something far more productive with the time that we’re dedicating to oral hygiene.

They claim that we are all wasting a fairly mammoth 108 whole days of our whole lives just brushing our teeth - no wonder we still haven’t had time to learn how to play the violin.

So for the benefit of everyone they’ve spent three years devising a “revolutionary” new brush that will see us all cut our toothbrushing routine from the recommended 180 seconds to just ten seconds.