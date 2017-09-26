People living in Northern Ireland are the most content in the UK, a major survey into Brits’ happiness has revealed.

Meanwhile, stressed out Londoners not only have the lowest scores when it comes to life satisfaction, but the highest levels of anxiety, according to research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Overall however, despite “political change and uncertainty” over the last year - including Brexit and a shock general election - there have been small improvements in both happiness and life satisfaction in the UK.

The average Brit now rates their satisfaction with life at 7.68 out of 10 - an increase of 0.02 compared to the same time last year.