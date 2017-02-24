A cure for the common cold could soon become a reality after scientists from the Universities of Leeds, York and Helsinki say they’ve cracked the ‘hidden code’ buried deep within the virus. Banishing the sniffles actually begun in 2015 when scientists at the Universities of Leeds and York identified a series of encrypted signals buried inside a plant virus.

elenaleonova via Getty Images

What they found was that these signals were incredibly similar to those found in Parechovirus, which can infect humans and can cause sepsis-like illness and meningitis in children. What they found was that this signal was identical in all forms of the virus including Human Parechovirus which is a member of the Picornavirus family that includes the common cold. This signal could then lead to a single drug which would treat all of them. So what’s the significance of this? Well one of the key problems has been that a virus like the common cold mutates to a fantastical degree making it incredibly difficult to eradicate.