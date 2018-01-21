All Sections
    21/01/2018 09:45 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    West Midlands Stabbing Sees Man Arrested After Girl, Eight, Dies

    Breaking.

    Google Street View
    An eight-year-old girl has died after being stabbing in Valley View, Brownhills

    A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old child was stabbed to death in a “domestic incident” in the West Midlands last night. 

    West Midlands Police said they were called to a property in Valley View, Brownhills, around 9.15pm and found the girl had suffered serious injuries. 

    She was taken to hospital, “but sadly nothing could be done to save her and she died a short time later”

    A 54-year-old man was treated in hospital for a stab wound to his stomach, but is now in a stable condition and will be “questioned in due course”, police said. 

    Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the homicide unit, said: “We are treating this as a domestic incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the child’s death.

    “Our family liaison team are supporting the family of the little girl, who are naturally devastated by her death. Our thoughts remain with them.”

