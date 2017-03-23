Warning: This article contains some images readers may find distressing Tributes have flooded in to the hero Tory MP who tried to save the life of a policeman stabbed in the Westminster terror attack yesterday. Tobias Ellwood was one of the first on the scene when PC Keith Palmer was attacked just inside the gates of Parliament.

PA Wire/PA Images Tobias Ellwood helps paramedics try to save the life of a wounded police officer

Westminster went into lockdown as MPs, parliamentary staff, visitors and tourists all fled to safety. But Ellwood went straight to the wounded officer’s aid. He recalled after the event:

I was on the scene and as soon as I realised what was going on, I headed towards it."

“I tried to stem the flow of blood and give mouth to mouth while waiting for the medics to arrive but I think he had lost too much blood. “He had multiple wounds, under the arm and in the back.” All around him, Westminster had been thrown into chaos. But Ellwood was pictured in a sea of emergency service staff with blood on his hands and face as he desperately tried to save PC Palmer’s life.

PA Wire/PA Images Tobias Ellwood stands amongst a crowd of first responders

He later reflected to The Times:

What a mad world — tried to save the officer but stabbed too many times.”

Ellwood is a foreign office minister and former soldier in the Royal Green Jackets. He has also suffered a personal brush with terror before. In 2002, his brother Jonathan died in the Bali bombings, which is what many thought made his actions yesterday especially brave. Theresa May reportedly phoned Ellwood late on Wednesday night to thank him. And she hailed his actions as “extraordinary” in her speech to MPs on Thursday morning.

PA Wire/PA Images Ellwood listens to Theresa May's praise in the Commons today, as Parliament sat as normal

“Yesterday we saw the worst of humanity - but we will remember the best,” she said.

We will remember the extraordinary efforts to save the life of PC Keith Palmer, including those by my Right Honourable Friend, the Member for Bournemouth East, and we will remember the exceptional bravery of our police, security and emergency services, who once again ran towards the danger, even as they encouraged others to move the other way

Police officers also posted tributes to Ellwood, thanking him for his bravery in trying to save one of their own.

@Tobias_Ellwood Thank you for trying today sir. — Rhys Hughes (@rhughes_police) March 22, 2017

Thank you Bournemouth MP @Tobias_Ellwood for coming to the aid of a police officer and doing CPR. #Hero pic.twitter.com/nLDZGLNe6y — Sgt Steve Haywood (@SgtSteveHaywood) March 22, 2017

Today we lost a brave soul from the thin blue line along with 2 other innocent people @Tobias_Ellwood thank you for your brave actions. — WestYorks Police RPU (@WYP_RPU) March 22, 2017

While MPs Ellwood normally spars with in the Commons put their political allegiances aside and offered him their “total respect”.

Total respect to @Tobias_Ellwood for his brave and selfless actions, we might be on different sides of the house but today we are as one. — Angela Rayner MP (@AngelaRayner) March 22, 2017

I've given @Tobias_Ellwood a hard time on a fair few occasions in parliament, but today I salute him. Bravo, Sir. Bravo. — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) March 22, 2017

Deep sorrow for victims of today's attack and families. Thank you to brave responders including police, emergency services, @Tobias_Ellwood. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) March 22, 2017

Labour MP Jack Dromey added in the Commons that Ellwood was “one of Parliament’s finest”. Other MPs reportedly quietly approached Ellwood individually after making their contributions in response to May’s statement to offer their personal support. Despite the Bournemouth MP’s efforts, PC Palmer died just a few hours after the attack. He was a 48-year-old husband and father.

PA Wire/PA Images PC Keith Palmer, who died aged 48