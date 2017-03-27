The mother of the Westminster attacker has released a statement condemning his “atrocity”, saying she “shed many tears” over it.

Khalid Masood, who previously went by the names Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao, killed four people last Wednesday when he drove a 4X4 into people on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbed a policeman in parliament.

The 52-year-old was then shot dead by another officer.

His mother Janet Ajao, from Trelech in Carmarthenshire, said she was “shocked, saddened and numbed” at what had happened and had “shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident”.

She said: “I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity.

“I wish to thank my friends, family and community from the bottom of my heart for the love and support given to us.”