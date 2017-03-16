A river in New Zealand has been granted the same legal rights as a human in an effort to enshrine the waterway’s ancestral status of a local Māori tribe.

The country’s parliament granted the legal rights to the river, which lies some 445km south of Auckland, on Wednesday.

The decision was met with tears of joy from hundreds of tribal representatives when their bid was declared successful.

Gerrard Albert, the lead negotiator for the Whanganui tribe said: “The reason we have taken this approach is because we consider the river an ancestor and always have.