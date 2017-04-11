According to date from the United States Department of Transportation, 552,000 passengers were denied boarding by major US carriers in 2015.

Of these, 46,000 were “involuntarily” denied boarding, but there are a number of things passengers are entitled to if they are not able to fly both in the UK and America.

In an extraordinary email to employees, CEO has defended the decision to remove a paying customer, saying its staff were “left with no choice”, but United may have been able to avoid all of this by making passengers aware of the law.

So what can you get if you’re bumped?

Consumer rights group Which? explains that it depends from airline to airline precisely what they may receive in return.

However there are certain things you are entitled to.

A refund - you can get your money back for the flight.

Or a reroute - you can be booked onto another flight.

If you volunteer...

There are no set rules as to what benefits you could reap under EU rules but they may include...

Money - It could pay to volunteer to be bumped.

The Civil Aviation Authority explains: “If you volunteer to be bumped, it’s up to you and your airline to agree compensation. Often, airlines will make an announcement at the gate offering compensation, which might be cash or vouchers.”

So if you back your bargaining skills, get negotiating.

However, even if you get involuntarily bumped, you could be due cash compensation anyway, so it’s a gamble.

A seat upgrade - if you agree to travel on another flight, you may be able to agree to be bumped up a class or two. If you’ve always fancied a first class flight for your long-haul trip but can’t afford it, this is your chance to get out of cattle class.

A flight voucher - you can make another trip with the airline of your choosing. This is likely to be for a specified value so you could put it towards another holiday or perhaps an internal flight once you reach your destination on a long-haul trip.

Meal vouchers - if you do fly at a different time, you may be able to negotiate a free or upgraded meal on board. You may also be able to use this in the departure lounge, so you can bypass Burger King and fill up on something a little more gourmet before take-off.

Airline perks - it may be possible to strike a bargain that allows access to perks such as access to an airline’s members’ lounge. This is dependent on what the airline has to offer but lounges often offer benefits such as free food and drink, a selection of reading material and even massages.

Accommodation - if you’re not able to fly until the following day because you have volunteered yourself to be bumped, you may be able to get the airline to pay for a hotel room. If you’re flexible on your timings, this could be a good chance to extend your holiday by a day.