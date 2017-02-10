Next time you’re on a night out, be sure to channel your inner Shakira.

New research has identified the moves that make women a “good dancer” in the eyes of others and it seems success is all in the hips.

The study, conducted by the University of Northumbria, found that women who displayed a high level of “hip-swinging” wowed the crowds far more than those who kept their hips still.

It also found that an “intermediate” use of asymmetric thigh and arm movements were deemed impressive by both men and other women.

The researchers, who have previously studied the best dance moves for men, created fun graphics detailing the best and worst moves for women.

Apparently, this is what it takes to be a “good” female dancer: