Most of us use the shallow drawer under our oven to store baking trays, but it turns out some have a far more useful purpose.
Some of these drawers are actually designed to work as warming compartments that keep food warm if you’re making multiple dishes.
The idea is that you can put a dish in the drawer while you’re finishing off other elements of your dinner. Heat from the oven will prevent it from going cold.
According to Leisure and Travel, most ovens come with instructions explaining the purpose of the drawer, which can be found on the inside of the drawer or in the owner’s manual.
The website explains: “You may find it says something like this: ‘The warming drawer is designed to keep hot foods at serving temperature.
“Always start with hot food. Cold or room-temperature foods cannot be heated, warmed, or cooked in the warming drawer.
“Bacteria will grow very rapidly in food that is between 40 and 140 degrees fahrenheit.”
Perfectly timing your Sunday roast just got easier.