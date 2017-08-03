What To Do In An Acid Attack: NHS Guidelines Reveal How To Help Victims In First ‘Crucial Minutes’

While acid attacks are still rare, the number of attacks are on the rise. As a result many are wondering what to do if they bear witness to this abhorrent crime. Experts have revealed that time is of the essence and acting quickly can help minimise injury and substantially improve outcomes for victims. The NHS and burns specialists have issued guidelines on the steps to take in the first “crucial minutes” following an attack. Firstly, witnesses are urged to call the emergency services on 999. Then, contaminated clothing should be removed and the affected area should be rinsed with running water. The steps can be easily remembered by: report, remove, rinse.

Professor Chris Moran, national clinical director for trauma at NHS England, said: “Whilst this type of criminal assault remains rare, the NHS is caring for an increasing number of people who have fallen victim to these cowardly attacks. “One moment of thoughtless violence can result in serious physical pain and mental trauma, which can involve months if not years of costly and specialist NHS treatment... “Our guidance will outline what first steps to take in the event of an attack in those crucial minutes before professional clinical help arrives on the scene.” Doctors at Barts Health NHS Trust and the Royal College of Emergency Medicine previously issued similar advice, explaining that bystanders who come to the aid of the victim of an attack “can have an important role in minimising further injury”. They said public education, alongside legislation and clear guidance for health professionals, will play a key role in tackling this rising crime.