WhatsApp has finally rolled out the one feature we’ve all been waiting for: The ability to unsend messages.
We’ve all been there, you quickly open WhatsApp, tap a quick reply and then suddenly you realise there’s a 50 tonne brick of lead in your stomach and it’s heading very quickly southwards. You’ve sent the message to the wrong person.
Well those dark days are finally over, and the feature you can thank for that is called ‘Delete for Everyone’ and it’s currently rolling out on iPhones, Android smartphones and Windows Phone.
Now for it to work, everyone in the conversation will need to have the latest version of WhatsApp on their phone. A word of warning: It looks as though WhatsApp is taking its sweet time to dish out the required update so if you haven’t got it yet don’t panic.
How does it work?
As mentioned above, first make sure everyone is running the latest version of WhatsApp.
Secondly there is a time limit of seven minutes since you sent the message. Go beyond that limit and the message is permanent.
If you’re within seven minutes of sending it however we have good news, you can now delete your message. Simple press and hold on the message in question, tap ‘Delete’ and then choose either ‘Delete for Me’ or ‘Delete for Everyone’.
If you choose the second the message/image/video will be removed from everyone’s smartphone.