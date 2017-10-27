WhatsApp has finally rolled out the one feature we’ve all been waiting for: The ability to unsend messages.

We’ve all been there, you quickly open WhatsApp, tap a quick reply and then suddenly you realise there’s a 50 tonne brick of lead in your stomach and it’s heading very quickly southwards. You’ve sent the message to the wrong person.

Well those dark days are finally over, and the feature you can thank for that is called ‘Delete for Everyone’ and it’s currently rolling out on iPhones, Android smartphones and Windows Phone.