Saturday 28 January ushers in a brand new lunar year in the Chinese calendar.

With celebrations traditionally lasting 15 days, it’s an important date, with festivities kicking off in London a day later on 29 January.

Parades and performances will take place in Chinatown and the West End, as well as Trafalgar Square and Charing Cross Road, making it the biggest celebration outside of Asia. Tickets are not required.

In China, the government has declared a week-long public holiday to celebrate, giving citizens plenty of time to return to their hometowns and be with their families.