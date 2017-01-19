Saturday 28 January ushers in a brand new lunar year in the Chinese calendar.
With celebrations traditionally lasting 15 days, it’s an important date, with festivities kicking off in London a day later on 29 January.
Parades and performances will take place in Chinatown and the West End, as well as Trafalgar Square and Charing Cross Road, making it the biggest celebration outside of Asia. Tickets are not required.
In China, the government has declared a week-long public holiday to celebrate, giving citizens plenty of time to return to their hometowns and be with their families.
2017 sees the arrival of the Year of the Rooster. The tenth in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac sign, the barnyard fowl is said to represent fidelity and punctuality and is represented by the Earthly Branch character 酉
With each year being associated with an animal, people are said to be influenced by the personality of the animal that rules their birth year.
What Chinese zodiac year were you born in?
The rat is adaptable and resourceful. It has good intuition, strong imagination and a deep curiosity. They’ll try new things and do well at them. But they don’t have much courage, so they don’t make great leaders. They’re generally kind, but they can also be impolite.
Oxen are deeply devoted to their work and they think carefully before acting. They’re moral creatures who know right from wrong. But like dogs, they’re also not known for good communication skills, and a boss may not realise how good oxen are at what they do.
Like a predator chasing its prey, the tiger is known to be courageous and unpredictable. They’re stubborn, expressive and they perform tasks in a “high-handed manner” Their decisions are firm, and they don’t waver.
Impulsive, yet lovable. That’s the rabbit. They possess compassion, modesty and mercy. The graceful Chinese moon goddess Chang'e is said to have taken a rabbit as a pet because of the love it had inside it. Sadly, they’re not much for meditation, and they tend to put their own careers in jeopardy. They cannot handle dullness, so they’re dreamers who will find ways to make life more exciting.
You are Smaug. You’re smart, confident and witty. But you’re also dominant, and you have a bad temper. When angry, you buck little criticism. You are powerful, and yet you lack self-awareness.
Intelligence, intuition and wisdom. They are private, yet also ambitious. They can’t stand failure. They don’t say much, but when they do, they say it well. With strong powers of thought, a snake might make a great philosopher.
Horses crave the spotlight. They’re popular, hard-working and they like to improve themselves. But they don’t always listen very well. Financially, they’re reckless: they’re not much for budgeting. They hate limitations.
People born in the year of the sheep are associated with kindness, caring and politeness They love art and they have a tenderness about them. They can also be shy and sensitive.
Intelligence and wit are but two characteristics of people born in the year of the monkey. They learn quickly. They’re mischievous jokesters who love to play pranks. They don’t mean to hurt anyone, but sometimes their pranks can cause harm.
Independent, honest, punctual. These three traits can be present in those born in the year of the rooster. They’re also confident and competent. But emotionally they can be volatile, and they can’t always get along with people socially.
You’re honest and loyal, just like the family pet. You’re helpful, and you have integrity. But you’re not good at communicating, and sometimes that comes off as stubbornness.
Pigs are good friends. but only when you come to know them. Thus, they don’t have a lot of friends. They’re also known to be lazy and clumsy. Like the monkey, they’ll play pranks on people and not know when to stop. They can also be naive, and get themselves into trouble.