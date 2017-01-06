If you still haven’t taken your Christmas tree down and are clinging onto it like it’s your last day on earth, listen up.

Today is the last day, officially, to take your festive decorations down before it becomes ‘unlucky’. And, well, before your neighbours start seriously judging you.

Jason Hindley via Getty Images

According to the Twelfth Night tradition, people should have taken their decorations down by the twelfth night after Christmas - which some believe is 5 January and others believe is 6 January (depending on when they count from).

Twelfth Night is a Christian festival marking the coming of the Epiphany (6 Jan), which celebrates the revelation of baby Jesus to the world.

The 5 January, known as the ‘night before Epiphany’ is when - according to the Bible - the wise men visited the infant Jesus shortly after his birth.

While most people will have probably taken their trees down on 5 January (judging by the discarded trees on the pavement) if you still haven’t taken your tree and decorations down, you’ve got until tonight to do so.

If you’ve got a real Christmas tree and you can’t quite bare to leave it out in the middle of the street, cold and alone, there are a handful of ways to recycle it.

Environment and climate change charity Greenpeace recommends the following:

:: Re-plant it in the garden.

:: Drop it at your local garden centre. Some places will chip the trees and re-use the chippings throughout the year.

:: Donate your old tree to a conservation scheme.

:: Leave it with your garden waste collection.

Traditionally, it is meant to be unlucky to keep your decorations up past the 6 Jan. However, just between us, keeping your fairy lights up is perfectly acceptable.