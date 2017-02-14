A new BBC drama series , the second and final episode of which aired tonight, is examining the incredible real-life tale of the staged abduction of Shannon Matthews .

The Moorside, named after the estate in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, where the nine-year-old schoolgirl lived with her siblings, features Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan as Shannon’s mother Karen and Funny Girl star Sheridan Smith as her friend Julie Bushby.

In less than 24 hours, more than 200 officers from West Yorkshire Police were involved in the search and an appeal to find Shannon captivated Britain.

But Karen Matthews was branded “the most hated mum in Britain” after it was discovered that she had conspired with Michael Donovan, her then-boyfriend’s uncle, in order to pocket the £50,000 reward money.