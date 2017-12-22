Who doesn’t love a comforting warm drink that has hygge written all over it? I know I do, especially as we experience cooler temperatures, the falling of snow, and move fully into winter.

I have always loved the combination of mint and chocolate any time of the year but it seems especially fitting around the holidays. If you’re a fan of these flavours you will love this festive drink you can make in minutes.

This little treat not only tastes delicious, it contains healthy fats from coconut butter and the heavenly cacao butter, and a refreshing hint of peppermint.

You know that intoxicating scent of pure chocolate? This is basically what you’ll find from raw cacao butter in its natural state – it’s the stuff that dreams are made of. And, if you’re a fan of white chocolate, this is about the truest form you can find. It makes a perfectly sweet addition to amp up this cocoa.

A couple of drops of pure, food grade peppermint oil (note – be sure to find a true source that you are able to ingest) brings that minty freshness reminding you of candy canes and peppermint patties and as an added bonus, is super soothing for your digestive system.

Lastly, to elevate this drink to the next level and for that Christmas-y feeling, swirl in a little beetroot powder. Beets contain a particular antioxidant known as betalain – this helps bind toxins found in the body and naturally eliminate them from our systems.

This drink not only offers you all the trimmings of the season, it boasts a wealth of nutritional benefits all wrapped up into one cozy cuppa.

Although a few of these ingredients may seem a little unusual in comparison to the normal hot cocoa you may be used to, these days they are a lot more accessible and can easily be found in a health shop or even online.

Try it out yourself: in the evenings, when you’re looking for something sweet and satisfying and in the mornings, with a shot of espresso for an extra special twist.

Ingredients

1 cup coconut milk (or milk of your choosing)

1 tsp. coconut butter

1 heaped tsp. cacao butter

1 tbsp. grass fed collagen powder

1 tsp. beetroot powder and a little extra for sprinkling on top (I use Blue Chai - organic & sustainable)

1-2 drops pure peppermint oil (or peppermint extract)

Optional: honey or maple syrup to sweeten, 1/4 tsp. of vanilla

Preparation

Begin by gently heating the milk in a saucepan on the stove. Just before it boils, remove from the heat and add the rest of the ingredients. Whisk everything together until smooth and frothy. Drink as it is, or for an extra foamy treat, add the mix to a high-speed blender. Pour into a cup, top with a sprinkle of beetroot powder, and enjoy!

Happy holidays to you and yours!