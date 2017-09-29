Henry Bolton’s victory in the Ukip leadership race over the “Islam is evil” candidate, Anne Marie Waters, had many political observers breathing a sigh of relief, but also questioning, who is he?

. @_HenryBolton conducts his first press conference as leader #forthenation pic.twitter.com/6TYpfujwvM

1st Question Mr Bolton. "WHO ARE YOU?"

Henry Bolton wins #Ukip contest. Such a relief. A case of better the devil I've never heard of.

Wikipedia is going to have to keep its Henry Bolton article given how many hits it must be getting right now pic.twitter.com/vDaiXqizUN

Anne Marie Waters comes second in UKIP leadership race, some bloke called Henry Bolton wins it.

This month's leader of UKIP is someone called Henry Bolton, of whom commentators are already saying "Who?"

Here’s what we know about Bolton the bolter.

Bolton won almost 30 percent of the vote. Waters gained just over 21 percent.

UKIP's new leader, Henry Bolton, used to be a Lib Dem! He's a Sandhurst grad and ex copper/army intelligence officer

Henry Bolton has less followers than me on twitter & I'm a drunken mentalist messing around.. #UKIP really missed this chance to identify. pic.twitter.com/8BJ8nx07cC

This is not him - this is singer Michael Bolton. He has much longer hair.

This is him pic.twitter.com/wqUA6VNaLW

Henry is not believed to be related to Michael Bolton.

Bolton, the singer, has sold more than 75 million records, recorded eight top 10 albums and had two number-one singles on the Billboard charts. He has also won multiple American Music Awards and Grammy Awards.

Much is known of Michael Bolton.

Henry Bolton’s musical background is unknown at this time.

However, Henry Bolton is quite the actor, as this clip of “bloopers” shows.