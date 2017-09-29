Henry Bolton’s victory in the Ukip leadership race over the “Islam is evil” candidate, Anne Marie Waters, had many political observers breathing a sigh of relief, but also questioning, who is he?
Bolton won almost 30 percent of the vote. Waters gained just over 21 percent.
Here’s what we know about Bolton the bolter.
1) He’s an ex-soldier.
2) He had the backing of Nigel Farage.
3) He stood for Ukip as police and crime commissioner in 2016 and came second.
4) Worked for the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other international organisations in places including Kosovo and Macedonia.
4) He used to be a Liberal Democrat.
5) He doesn’t have a lot of Twitter followers.
Some commenters, well one, was genuinely disappointed Waters did not win.
Another questioned whether Bolton could be trusted.
While a third was impressed with how quickly Bolton had stepped into his new role answering key questions surrounding the party’s branding.
Speaking at the UKIP conference in Torquay, Bolton urged party members to “rally around the party”, saying: “Without being united, we cannot lead.”
He praised the other six candidates and said he hoped they could continue to work together.
“Today is not only a crucial day for our party, it is a critical day for our country.”
Result
Henry Bolton - 3,874 (29.9 percent)
Anne Marie Waters - 2,755 (21.3 percent)
David Kurten - 2201 (17 percent)
John Rees Evans - 2010 (16.4 percent)
Peter Whittle - 1,413 (10.9 percent)
Jane Collins - 566 (4.4 percent)
Aidan Powlesland - 85 (0.65 percent)