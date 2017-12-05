Why Phil Howard Believes Fellow Chefs Have A 'Dishonest Relationship With Food'

How many times have you scanned a restaurant menu, failed to recognise half of the ingredients and struggled to know what to order?

According to chef Phil Howard, this occurs when professionals are distracted by trying to be clever, rather than creating food people actually want to eat.

“Menus are written with far too much input from the brain and not nearly enough from the stomach,” he says.

“A lot of chefs have a neurotic relationship with food or a dishonest relationship with food, where at home they eat roast chicken and chips and at work they make a sea urchin gel.”