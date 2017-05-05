Mum Explains Why The Day Her Car Caught Fire Was The 'Best Day' Of Her Life

A mum of seven has described how the day her car caught fire was the “best day” of her life, as it reminded her what was most important to her. Rachel Martin, from Minnesota, US, was driving her children to the park when the brakes and steering wheel on her people carrier suddenly failed, due to an undiagnosed mechanical fault, and she lost control. She managed to pull over to the side of the road and told her children to quickly get out of the car, which was fortunate as within minutes the whole vehicle had erupted into flames, destroying everything left inside.

The family, who have recently moved across the country after Martin’s marriage ended, lost valuables in the fire, including a Nintendo DS, iPad and Kindle, as well as schoolwork and paperwork, but Martin was not fazed. “As I watched my van that was the first thing I owned on my own since my divorce, that had gone with me from Minnesota to Tennessee, that had all our stuff in it — go up into flames — I didn’t care,” said Martin. She explained, in a post on her parenting blog ‘Finding Joy’: “We work for stuff. We don’t want to lose stuff. But when the stuff gets taken and our family preserved — we quickly realise how much the stuff doesn’t matter.”