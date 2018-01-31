Why We Must Change UK Law To Protect British Citizens Detained Abroad From Human Rights Abuses

Every year, over 100 British people tell the Foreign Office that they have been tortured or ill-treated while detained overseas. Many more suffer from other serious human rights abuses, including unlawful arrest and detention and unfair trials. Some will have been specifically targeted because they are British.

Many of us have been shocked by the ongoing unlawful detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian mother who was arrested in Iran in April 2016. Over 1.5million signed the petition calling for her release, as another Christmas went by without her daughter, now three-and-a-half, and her husband Richard, who lives in the UK. UN experts have consistently called for her release. It took a considerable amount of public pressure for the UK government to do the same on humanitarian grounds. Nazanin is still waiting to come home.

At REDRESS, we have found over the past 25 years that anyone can be arrested and detained, tortured or ill-treated, regardless of their background, their job title or their political opinion. In the UK, as we start sending off applications for our shiny new blue passports we might want to pay close attention to the inside cover which asks that the bearer is afforded “such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

Granted, there is only so much a polite request can do, and the reality is that it is the countries that torture that must be put to task for their appalling human rights records. However, under international law, the UK is entitled to intervene on behalf of its nationals and dual nationals abroad to ensure that their basic needs are met and their fundamental rights are respected. This can be done through the provision of consular assistance and diplomatic protection.

On the ground, consular assistance can be a humanitarian safeguard, sometimes the only link between the detainee and the outside world. By giving consular support to the detainee the UK government can help prevent torture or ill-treatment of its nationals before it happens. When a person has already been abused, the UK can enforce their rights through diplomatic protection, a process in international law that elevates a case to an inter-State dispute to obtain reparation for the abuse, and not to be confused with diplomatic immunity.