William And Harry Visit Diana Tributes At Kensington Palace On Eve Of Anniversary Of Her Death

On the eve of the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, her sons the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry visited her memorial garden at Kensington Palace on Wednesday where tributes have been left for the Princess of Wales.
William, 35, and Harry, 32, stood looking at photos and floral tributes left for their mother at the Golden Gates of the palace.
Thursday marks 20 years since the Princess of Wales died in a high speed car crash in Paris while she was with her partner Dodi Al Fayed.
Kensington Palace said in a tweet that today’s visit “will be The Duke and Prince Harry’s opportunity to publicly pay tribute to their mother, and all she achieved”.
Footage from the visit shows pictures of the princess pinned to the gates, with a growing sea of flowers on the ground.
Kensington Palace was Diana’s home from 1981 until her death.
The two young royals knelt by the tributes to read the cards and letters left to honour their late mother.
Wednesday’s walkabout echoed scenes in the immediate aftermath of Diana’s death, where a young William and Harry joined their father Prince Charles to see the thousands of tributes left for the Princess of Wales.
While at the palace today, William and Harry spoke to well-wishers, waving and smiling at the crowd who had gathered outside the gates.
They collected flowers brought by those who had gathered there and placed the bouquets among the floral tributes for the late princess.
During their trip to the palace today, William and Harry were joined by the Duchess of Cambridge to tour the White Garden, which was planted in Diana’s memory.
They also met with representatives from charities supported by the Princess of Wales.
Diana died of injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
The inquest into her death found that she was unlawfully killed by a combination of the driving of chauffeur Henri Paul, who was found to be intoxicated at the time, and the actions of the mob of photographers.
The inquest jury also specified that the passengers’ failure to wear seat belts also contributed to their deaths.