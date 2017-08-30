William And Harry Visit Diana Tributes At Kensington Palace On Eve Of Anniversary Of Her Death

On the eve of the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, her sons the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry visited her memorial garden at Kensington Palace on Wednesday where tributes have been left for the Princess of Wales.

William, 35, and Harry, 32, stood looking at photos and floral tributes left for their mother at the Golden Gates of the palace.

Thursday marks 20 years since the Princess of Wales died in a high speed car crash in Paris while she was with her partner Dodi Al Fayed.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry look at tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales attached to the Golden Gates of Kensington Palace, London, ahead of the 20th anniversary of their mother's death.

Kensington Palace said in a tweet that today’s visit “will be The Duke and Prince Harry’s opportunity to publicly pay tribute to their mother, and all she achieved”.

The engagement today will be The Duke and Prince Harry's opportunity to publicly pay tribute to their mother, and all she achieved. pic.twitter.com/Ff6TGWU65P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

Footage from the visit shows pictures of the princess pinned to the gates, with a growing sea of flowers on the ground.

The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother. pic.twitter.com/pOAtvsOE4q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

Kensington Palace was Diana’s home from 1981 until her death.

The two young royals knelt by the tributes to read the cards and letters left to honour their late mother.

PA Wire/PA Images Tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales, have been attached to the Golden Gates of Kensington Palace.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry depart after viewing tributes to Diana.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Prince Harry (right) and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge views tributes to Princess Diana.

Wednesday’s walkabout echoed scenes in the immediate aftermath of Diana’s death, where a young William and Harry joined their father Prince Charles to see the thousands of tributes left for the Princess of Wales.

EMPICS Entertainment Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace on September 5, 1997 in London.

While at the palace today, William and Harry spoke to well-wishers, waving and smiling at the crowd who had gathered outside the gates.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, meet well wishers.

They collected flowers brought by those who had gathered there and placed the bouquets among the floral tributes for the late princess.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke of Cambridge is given flowers by members of the public which he then placed amongst the tributes to Diana.

PA Wire/PA Images Prince Harry takes a bouquet of flowers from a wellwisher to add to the tributes to Diana.

During their trip to the palace today, William and Harry were joined by the Duchess of Cambridge to tour the White Garden, which was planted in Diana’s memory.

They also met with representatives from charities supported by the Princess of Wales.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit the White Garden in Kensington Palace.

Diana died of injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

The inquest into her death found that she was unlawfully killed by a combination of the driving of chauffeur Henri Paul, who was found to be intoxicated at the time, and the actions of the mob of photographers.