Police have issued warnings about a prescription drug “as addictive as heroin” after 20 teenagers in the same city were left needing medical treatment.

Wiltshire Police urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of taking drugs not prescribed to them after they revealed teens in Salisbury were “deliberately risking their health” by taking Xanax.

Prescribed by doctors to treat anxiety disorders, Xanax can cause cardiac and respiratory problems. It can also lead to headaches, vertigo and can slow the heart rate down to “dangerous levels”.