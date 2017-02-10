'Wine Glass Mask' Will Enrich Your Weekend Drinking Experience To The Max

Someone has invented a fully-immersive Wine Glass Mask that lets you inhale wine’s delightful bouquet and drink it all in one go.
The glass is specially contoured to the face for an enhanced drinking experience.
It has been designed to “focus the bouquet and concentrate the smell of fruits, spices, herbs and flowers while controlling the flow of oxygen” - in other words, it improves your wine-drinking experience using product design and science.
According to inventor James Piatt, the design of the glass reduces the flow of oxygen and nitrogen while increasing their velocity, which lifts more wine vapours off the surface.
These vapours “enrich the aroma and flavour”.
“As you breathe in you notice an intensified aroma because none of your experience is lost,” reads the product description.
The Wine Glass Mask is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter where it has reached $1,055 of the $78,000 goal.
The design of the glass is a little unusual compared with tradition models, but if it results in a more enhanced wine-drinking experience, we’re all for it.
As Piatt puts it: “Why not create a wine glass that is an extension of the face instead of the table setting?”
Why not indeed.