Woburn Safari Park Fire Kills 13 Patas Monkeys

Thirteen monkeys have died in a fire at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.
The blaze broke out in the Patas monkey house, where they are kept at night during the winter months, in the early hours of Tuesday.
By the time fire crews had arrived at around 2.30am, the roof of the building had collapsed and none of the monkeys could be saved.
A spokesman for the park said: “Staff and fire crews attended the scene, however devastatingly for everyone at the park, none of the thirteen animals could be saved.
“All other animals within the jungle drive-through enclosure are being monitored, but early signs suggest that they have not been affected.
“An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and whilst the park will remain open, the Jungle enclosure will remain closed for investigation.”
Patas monkeys are native to Africa, where they are hunted for meat and persecuted as a crop pest. They have a lifespan of around 20 years.
The blaze comes just a week after an aardvark and four meerkats were killed at ZSL London Zoo in a fire in the Animal Adventure section.