Astronomers are investigating whether a planet just 14 light years from Earth could support life.

Critically, Wolf 1061c orbits within its solar system’s “habitable zone”, so its surface may be the right temperature to harbour water.

The mysterious world was discovered by Stephen Kane, a “planet hunter” at San Francisco State University.

“The Wolf 1061 system is important because it is so close and that gives other opportunities to do follow-up studies to see if it does indeed have life,” Kane said in a statement.