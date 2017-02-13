An 81-year-old woman was raped after being followed by a man when she got off a bus in a busy road in Balham on Friday.

The victim was attacked after she got off the 155 bus in Balham High Road at 8.30pm.

She was followed by a man and taken by force to a secluded area where she was raped, police said.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He is due to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.