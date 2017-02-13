An 81-year-old woman was raped after being followed by a man when she got off a bus in a busy road in Balham on Friday.
The victim was attacked after she got off the 155 bus in Balham High Road at 8.30pm.
She was followed by a man and taken by force to a secluded area where she was raped, police said.
A 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.
He is due to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and are trying to trace the victim’s red jacket that went missing after the attack.
Police believe the coat is of “important evidential value”.
The woman was admitted to hospital after the attack and was later taken to a Haven Sexual Assault Referral Centre, where she was supported by specialist officers.
Detective Inspector Melissa Laremore, from the Met’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command, said: “My team are keen to trace a male witness seen on Rinaldo Road, Balham on the evening of the incident.
“He was wearing a jacket with a distinctive American flag design on the back.
“I would urge him to come forward and contact police. In addition to this, the victim’s distinctive red Marks and Spencer’s jacket went missing after the attack.
“My investigators are working to trace it in and around the local area as it is of important evidential value.
“If you have any knowledge of its whereabouts, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.