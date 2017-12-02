A woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child after a toddler spent the evening being looked after at a police station.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called at about 4.20pm after the boy, possibly aged two or three years old, walked into a shop on Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince in Wigan, on his own.

Police said they had identified a parent and the boy, who had not been reported missing, was safe and doing well.