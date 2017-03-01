This Woman Came Out On Facebook In The Most Hilarious But Beautiful Way

A student and model has been hailed as an LGBT+ icon around the world for the ingenious way she came out to friends and family.

Two years ago Poppy Dadd, now 20, decided to come out on Facebook after telling a few close friends that she was gay.

She wanted to tell people on her “own terms”, so Dadd, from London, wrote a status saying: “First to comment is gay.”

She then immediately left a comment herself, simply saying: “surprise.”

Earlier this week, Dadd was reminded of the status thanks to Timehop and shared a screen grab of it on Twitter, where it has since been liked more than 280,000 times.