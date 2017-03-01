This Woman Came Out On Facebook In The Most Hilarious But Beautiful Way

A student and model has been hailed as an LGBT+ icon around the world for the ingenious way she came out to friends and family.
Two years ago Poppy Dadd, now 20, decided to come out on Facebook after telling a few close friends that she was gay.
She wanted to tell people on her “own terms”, so Dadd, from London, wrote a status saying: “First to comment is gay.”
She then immediately left a comment herself, simply saying: “surprise.”
Earlier this week, Dadd was reminded of the status thanks to Timehop and shared a screen grab of it on Twitter, where it has since been liked more than 280,000 times.
Thousands of people have applauded Dadd for coming out in such a fun and original way.
While others said they’ve felt inspired to come out in the same way.
Speaking to Buzzfeed, Dadd said she “never expected it to blow up the way it did”.
We think she deserves every ounce of the praise she’s getting.