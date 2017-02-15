All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    15/02/2017 10:53 GMT

    Mum-To-Be And Paraplegic Husband Create Unconventional Pregnancy Announcement

    'I hear Reddit likes seeing paraplegics defy the odds...'

    A woman and her paraplegic husband wanted to prove to Reddit they’d “defied the odds” to have a baby.

    The couple shared their creative pregnancy announcement that featured the mum-to-be’s head in her hands while her husband was grinning with excitement.

    And sure enough, they proved “it still works”.

    I hear Reddit likes seeing paraplegics defy the odds... from pics

    Other men who have paralysis of their lower body shared their own success stories, too.

    “Quadriplegic here, 31 years in and 19-year-old son,” one dad wrote. “Did it the old fashioned way, no doctors involved for the deed. I just kept busting nuts, congrats.”

    Another commented: “Congratulations on your functional penis, I’m in the same boat and found out I had one too. Hooray.”

    Also on HuffPost
    Best Blended Family Baby Announcements
    MORE:parentsparents-to-bePregnancythriving parentsDadspregnancy announcement

    Conversations