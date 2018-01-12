Two Women Went To Hilarious Lengths To Stop A Man Interrupting Them At The Gym

Trying to motivate yourself to go to the gym is difficult, so in an ideal world most people don’t want to spend a minute longer there than is strictly necessary.
Just turn up, workout like a boss, and leave, with no unwarranted interruptions or other people slowing you down - especially when they feel entitled to comment on your form, when you’ve made no request for their help.
Now two women in America have come up with a foolproof plan to stop it happening when they are trying to exercise.
Olivia Cole, an author from Louisville, Kentucky, was in the gym when she overhead two other women telling a man one of them had farted so he might want to keep a distance.
Cole said the women in question were only about 21 years old and she was impressed by their “creativity” and “finesse”.
After sharing her story, other women were quick to share their stories of this happening (and some with amazing results).
Others suggested more direct methods of deterring unwanted attention.
Whatever tactic you choose to use, we won’t be deterred from using the gym in 2018.