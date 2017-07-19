A Woman Reportedly Tried To Smuggle Over 100 iPhones Into China, It Didn't Go Well

It turns out that if you’re trying to smuggle iPhones across a border, and not get caught by customs in the process, then you shouldn’t get too greedy. This is after a woman was reportedly caught with the largest haul of Apple products ever on the route between Hong Kong and mainland China, where the smartphones are worth a pretty penny on the black market.

According to Chinese news site, XMNN, the woman had 102 iPhones (weighing a grand total of 40 pounds) strapped to her body with Spanx-style underwear, when she was rumbled, inevitably, by border police in Shenzhen province. And because that wasn’t enough of an ask, she also decided to put 15 luxury Tissot watches in there too, just for good measure. The officials, who reportedly found the unidentified ‘Iron Man’ woman on the 11 July, said they became suspicious after examining her outfit choices.

XMNN reported: “The weather was hot but she was wearing a little more [than other passengers], and she was wearing a cardigan outside her short-sleeved blouse, but she was not red on her face. She looked sick.” They then asked her to step inside a metal detector, which gave the game away fairly quickly.