Woman With Pre-Cancerous Skin Cells Shares Graphic Treatment Images To Raise Awareness

Please note: this article contains images of a medical nature that some readers may consider graphic.

A self-confessed sun worshipper has been sharing photos of the treatment she’s having on her skin after developing pre-cancerous cells.

Mags Murphy, 45, from Dublin, hopes the images on her Facebook page will raise awareness of the dangers of sitting in the sun.

The mum admitted to spending long periods of time outside without sufficient suncream during her 10 years living in Crete, then topping up her tan using sun beds when she visited family back home in Ireland.