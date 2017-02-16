Police have pulled a dead woman from the River Thames in east London.
Officers were called to Dagenham Docks at around 3pm on Wednesday to reports of a body, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday, and retrieved it from the river.
The woman, who was in her 50s, has not been publicly named and her cause of death has not been established, though police said they do not believe her death is suspicious.
A police spokesman said: “Next of kin have been informed. A post mortem will be held in due course.
“At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained, and is not believed to be suspicious.”