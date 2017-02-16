All Sections
    16/02/2017 16:21 GMT

    Woman's Body Pulled From River Thames At Dagenham Docks, Police Confirm

    The death is 'unexplained but not suspicious'.

    Police have pulled a dead woman from the River Thames in east London.

    Officers were called to Dagenham Docks at around 3pm on Wednesday to reports of a body, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday, and retrieved it from the river.

    The woman, who was in her 50s, has not been publicly named and her cause of death has not been established, though police said they do not believe her death is suspicious.

    Google
    The river at Dagenham Docks where a woman's body was found on Wednesday

    A police spokesman said: “Next of kin have been informed. A post mortem will be held in due course.

    “At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained, and is not believed to be suspicious.”

